Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,555 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.