Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 250 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.04. The stock had a trading volume of 889,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

