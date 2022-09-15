Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

