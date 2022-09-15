Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 54,124 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 93,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 152,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 296,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,034. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.