Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.43. 51,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.08 and its 200-day moving average is $172.47. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

