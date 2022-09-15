Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.28% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 4.7 %

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

CMP traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,853. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -27.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

