Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,426,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $1,238,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,040,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $413.51. 80,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.75.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

