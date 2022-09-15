Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 701 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 599,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517,613. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

