Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 28,750 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,697 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 106,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

