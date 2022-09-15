Barclays Trims Waters (NYSE:WAT) Target Price to $345.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $375.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $348.25.

Waters stock opened at $298.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $413.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.29.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 8.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

