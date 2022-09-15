Barclays Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $125.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.93.

PayPal stock opened at $97.66 on Monday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $285.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

