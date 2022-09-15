Barclays Cuts Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $70.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Syneos Health to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Syneos Health stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $104.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 24.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 457,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after buying an additional 90,603 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 128.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 55,986 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 54.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

