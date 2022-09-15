Bank of America Increases Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $35.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,981. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $1,204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Funko by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Funko by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

