Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,937,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,695,551 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned 31.73% of iShares MBS ETF worth $7,124,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,144 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after purchasing an additional 830,363 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,614,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,648,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.86.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

