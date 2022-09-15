Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 29,304,353 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 182.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.41% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $20,562,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $394.93 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.40 and a 200 day moving average of $413.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

