Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.25 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $3,247,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after buying an additional 342,737 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after buying an additional 321,887 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,072,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,756.6% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 201,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,209,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $88.31 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20.

