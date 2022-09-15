Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Reduced by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 532,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,938,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 98,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.46. 766,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,611,432. The firm has a market cap of $276.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.