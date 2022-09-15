Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 366.9% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 579.0 days.
Bâloise Price Performance
OTCMKTS BLHEF remained flat at $140.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 205. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.06. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75.
Bâloise Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bâloise (BLHEF)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.