Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 366.9% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 579.0 days.

OTCMKTS BLHEF remained flat at $140.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 205. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.06. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

