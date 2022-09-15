Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.87.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $128.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. Baidu has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

