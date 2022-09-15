Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azelis Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on the stock.

Azelis Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AZLGF opened at 22.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 22.30. Azelis Group has a 1-year low of 22.30 and a 1-year high of 25.45.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

