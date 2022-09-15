Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. 5,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,074,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Avid Technology by 805.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.