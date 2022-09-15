Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at UBS Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,395,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,647. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Avantor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 558,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Avantor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

