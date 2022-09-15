AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.59

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 110.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $10.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.32. The stock had a trading volume of 433,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,840. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 152,126 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,467,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,764,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

