AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,260.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZO. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,172.94.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,133.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,552.65 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,085.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after buying an additional 71,941 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

