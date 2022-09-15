Austco Healthcare Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:AHC)

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Austco Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

About Austco Healthcare

Austco Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, supplies, and services healthcare and communication equipment and software in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers Tacera, an IP based nurse call solution for healthcare, aged care, and acute care facilities.

