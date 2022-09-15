AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526,317 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

