AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 735,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,284,696. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

