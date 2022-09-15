Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.69

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 2494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEXAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atos from €25.00 ($25.51) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Atos from €26.00 ($26.53) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

