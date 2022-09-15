Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Purchases 27,906 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,362. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81.

