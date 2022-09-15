Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Has $377,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 352,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,826. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

