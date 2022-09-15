Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Acquires 12,157 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF comprises 1.0% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.75% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EMXF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $45.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.