ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.08. 7,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. ASX has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.7809 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

