Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (IBFK)

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00008952 BTC on popular exchanges. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $240,570.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 509.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.55 or 0.02984230 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00825983 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020858 BTC.
About Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.
Buying and Selling Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token
Receive News & Updates for Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.