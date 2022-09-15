Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.18

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 37861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Investec lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,275.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

