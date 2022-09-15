ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASM International Price Performance

Shares of ASM International stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009. ASM International has a 1-year low of $201.38 and a 1-year high of $497.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.66.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.48. ASM International had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $596.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASM International will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ASM International

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.00.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

