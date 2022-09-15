Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.44. 149,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 204,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AORT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Artivion in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.25 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.