Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Shares Down 1.2%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07. 1,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARESF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

