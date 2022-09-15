Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:AEET)

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON AEET opened at GBX 77.22 ($0.93) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.03. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 72 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 99 ($1.20).

Get Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust

In related news, insider David Fletcher acquired 40,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £31,999.74 ($38,665.71).

About Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.