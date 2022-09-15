APYSwap (APYS) Price Hits $0.0232 on Top Exchanges

APYSwap (APYS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $422,379.33 and approximately $44,059.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 261.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.87 or 0.01735970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00818074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020675 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s genesis date was February 25th, 2021. APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. The official website for APYSwap is apyswap.com. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

APYSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APYSwap is a protocol for the decentralised exchange of shares of Tokenized Vaults.It achieves this through the creation of a Layer 2 blockchain where users can trustlessly swap accounts & assets from multiple Layer 1 blockchains. Including Ethereum, Polkadot, HECO, and Binance Smart Chain.TelegramWhitepaper”

