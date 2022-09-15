Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,089,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,705. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.38.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 14.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after acquiring an additional 465,323 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after acquiring an additional 181,954 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

