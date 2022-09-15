Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

APOG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

APOG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 96,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $881.63 million, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.07. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $5,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 104,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.