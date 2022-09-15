APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Acquires $24,235.73 in Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $24,235.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG opened at $15.45 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 211,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,251,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.