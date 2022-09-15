Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APEMY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Aperam in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.
Aperam Stock Performance
Shares of Aperam stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. Aperam has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $64.00.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
