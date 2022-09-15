Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 14,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 25,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

