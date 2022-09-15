Analyzing Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 14.03 -$20.55 million ($0.71) -33.68 Accuray $429.91 million 0.47 -$5.35 million ($0.06) -36.33

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Treace Medical Concepts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

41.0% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Treace Medical Concepts and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00 Accuray 0 0 3 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.51%. Accuray has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Accuray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Risk & Volatility

Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -34.46% -39.92% -23.87% Accuray -1.24% -10.61% -1.13%

Summary

Accuray beats Treace Medical Concepts on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated radiation therapy system designed for the treatment of a range of cancer types. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

