Analyzing BT Brands (BTBD) and The Competition

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BT Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BT Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands Competitors 486 3971 5222 204 2.52

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 15.00%. Given BT Brands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BT Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BT Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million $610,000.00 37.17 BT Brands Competitors $1.85 billion $220.14 million 9.84

BT Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands 2.15% 3.17% 2.03% BT Brands Competitors 1.04% -54.63% 1.91%

Summary

BT Brands competitors beat BT Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

