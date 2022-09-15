Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DocuSign (DOCU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) recently:
- 9/12/2022 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2022 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2022 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2022 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2022 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00.
- 9/8/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $151.00 to $84.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2022 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.
- 7/20/2022 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.
DocuSign Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 209,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,933. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.23.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
