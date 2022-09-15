Analysts’ Upgrades for September 14th (APOG, BLD, F, HCA, HTBI, LLY, MBI, NM, PANW, SAMG)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 14th:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Get Apogee Enterprises Inc alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.