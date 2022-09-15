Analysts’ Upgrades for September 14th (APOG, BLD, F, HCA, HTBI, LLY, MBI, NM, PANW, SAMG)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 14th:
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
