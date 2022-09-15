Analysts Set PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target at $21.14

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $4.25 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PLBY Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

