Analysts Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) PT at $48.44

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,877,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Chewy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chewy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after buying an additional 77,567 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -255.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

